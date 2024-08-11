Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 115.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

