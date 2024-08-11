eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $593.58 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $593.58 million and $7.05 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00567269 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034207 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067920 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000127 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,741,626,548,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,741,617,173,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
