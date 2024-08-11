ECOMI Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $108.22 million and $250,708.13 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECOMI has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.
About ECOMI
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 312,325,162,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
