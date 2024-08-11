EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Down 16.9%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

