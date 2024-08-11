Edelcoin (EDLC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.21 Billion

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $7.75 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12539744 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,952,744.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

