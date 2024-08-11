Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.39

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.39 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.97). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 507,339 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.87. The firm has a market cap of £580.48 million, a PE ratio of -324.26 and a beta of 0.79.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

