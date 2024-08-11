EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 2,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.