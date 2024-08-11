Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

