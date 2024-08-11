Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.