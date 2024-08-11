Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 25,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 701,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Elevai Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative return on equity of 225.32% and a negative net margin of 211.25%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elevai Labs stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevai Labs, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Elevai Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

