Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.10-$16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4-$46.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.93 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 5.5 %
NYSE:LLY traded up $46.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $891.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The stock has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $871.07 and its 200 day moving average is $794.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.