ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $109,757.56 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,889.68 or 0.96484600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03400882 USD and is up 13.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,276.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

