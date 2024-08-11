Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51, Zacks reports. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of EDN stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 42,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,269. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

