Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 98,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,635. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

