Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Enel Chile Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.73. 321,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
Enel Chile Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
