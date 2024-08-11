Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Enel Chile Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.73. 321,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

