Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 213,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EFXT. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.