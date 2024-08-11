Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,997. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

