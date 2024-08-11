Envista’s (NVST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

Envista Trading Down 1.9 %

NVST stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 4,447,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. Envista has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.