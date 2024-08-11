EOS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $972.15 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $972.15 million and $60.26 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.