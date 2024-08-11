EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.21. 801,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

