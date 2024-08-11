EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.590-$4.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $193.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.