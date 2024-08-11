Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

View Our Latest Report on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.67. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.13 and a twelve month high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Insiders purchased a total of 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740 over the last three months. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 85.37%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.