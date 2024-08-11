Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

SoundThinking Stock Down 2.3 %

SSTI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,492 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

