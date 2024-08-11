Equities Analysts Set Expectations for agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for agilon health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

AGL stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

