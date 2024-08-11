Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Suncor Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

SU stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after buying an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after buying an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

