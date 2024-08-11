eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.45.

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

