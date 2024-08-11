Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

