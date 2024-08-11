Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,445 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 362,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,264. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

