Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 202,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,899. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

