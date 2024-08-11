Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,866. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

