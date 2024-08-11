Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.90. 5,938,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.61.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

