Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $52.13 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $52,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after buying an additional 73,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after acquiring an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 224,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,366. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

