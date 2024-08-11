Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.