Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 1,273,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,813. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

