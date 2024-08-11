Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

EB has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,986,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

