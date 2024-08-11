Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 10,986,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,156,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 302,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 848,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

