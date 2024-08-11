EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 172,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,528. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,425,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

