Evercore ISI Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.15.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

