Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

