Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE MIN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Excelsior Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

