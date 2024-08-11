Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter.
Excelsior Mining Trading Up 17.2 %
Shares of TSE MIN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Excelsior Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.75.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Excelsior Mining
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.