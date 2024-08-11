Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3,481.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 776,997 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 6,680,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,892. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

