Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $12.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

