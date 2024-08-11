Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Fastly stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 5,000,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. Fastly has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fastly by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

