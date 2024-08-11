Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 2,041,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.