Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,598. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

