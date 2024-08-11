Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 245,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 240,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.01. 87,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

