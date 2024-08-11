Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,178 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

