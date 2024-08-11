Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. 1,123,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.