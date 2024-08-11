Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XME traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

