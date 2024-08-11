Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 291,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,709,000. AB Ultra Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YEAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

See Also

